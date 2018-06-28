Watch Belgium’s Michy Batshuayi Goal Celebration Go Hilariously Wrong

Things certainly didn’t go as planned for Michy Batshuayi.
After Adnan Januzaj scored to put Belgium up 1-0 on England in their Group G matchup, Batshuayi wanted to celebrate. And rightfully so, but the after-goal celebration led to a hilarious outcome for the striker.
Take a look:
Whoops.
Batshuayi poked fun at himself afterwards on his Twitter account after Belgium defeated England on Thursday, putting the team atop Group G in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Belgium doesn’t play again until Monday when they square off against Japan in the Round of 16, so Batshuayi will have a few days to ice any bumps and work on his celebrations.
