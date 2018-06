World Cup 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Results For Every Game

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

After four years of waiting, the world’s biggest sporting event finally is upon us.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place over the next month in Russia, with 32 teams attempting to claim the sport’s most prestigious honor. The tournament will kick off Thursday in Moscow at Lizhniki Stadium. The final will take place July 15 at the same storied venue.

You can catch all the games with a live stream on FOX Sports GO in English and Telemundo Deportes in Spanish.

See below for game times and TV schedules for every World Cup game. All times Eastern. We’ll also update every game with the final score, so be sure to check back regularly throughout the tournament.

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 14

Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Friday, June 15

Egypt vs. Uruguay, 8 a.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Morocco vs. Iran, 11 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Portugal vs. Spain, 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Saturday, June 16

France vs. Australia, 6 a.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Argentina vs. Iceland, 9 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Peru vs. Denmark, noon, on FS1, Telemundo

Croatia vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m., FS1, Telemundo

Sunday, June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 8 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Germany vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Monday, June 18

Sweden vs. South Korea, 8 a.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Belgium vs. Panama, 11 a.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Tunisia vs. England, 2 p.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Tuesday, June 19

Colombia vs. Japan, 8 a.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Poland vs. Senegal, 11 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Russia vs. Egypt 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Wednesday, June 20

Portugal vs. Morocco, 8 a.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Iran vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on FOX, Telemundo

Thursday, June 21

Denmark vs. Australia, 8 a.m., on FS1, Telemundo

France vs. Peru, 11 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Friday, June 22

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 8 a.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Nigeria vs. Iceland, 11 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Saturday, June 23

Belgium vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

South Korea vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Germany vs. Sweden, 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Sunday, June 24

England vs. Panama, 8 a.m., on on FS1, Telemundo

Japan vs. Senegal, 11 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Poland vs. Colombia, 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Monday, June 25

Uruguay vs. Russia, 10 a.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 10 a.m., on FOX or FS1, Universo

Iran vs. Portugal, 2 p.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

Spain vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. on FOX or FS1, Universo

Tuesday, June 26

Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

Australia vs. Peru, 10 a.m., on FOX or FS1, Universo

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 2 p.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

Iceland vs. Croatia, 2 p.m., on FOX or FS1, Universo

Wednesday, June 27

South Korea vs. Germany, 10 a.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

Mexico vs. Sweden, 10 a.m., on FOX or FS1, Universo

Serbia vs. Brazil, 2 p.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m., on FOX or FS1, Universo

Thursday, June 28

Senegal vs. Colombia, 10 a.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

Japan vs. Poland, 10 a.m., on FOX or FS1, Universo

Panama vs. Tunisa, 2 p.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m., on FOX or FS1, Universo

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30

Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up, 10 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Sunday, July 1

Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, 10 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up, 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Monday, July 2

Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up, 10 a.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up, 2 p.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

Tuesday, July 3

Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up, 10 a.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up, 2 p.m., on FOX or FS1, Telemundo

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6

Round of 16 Game 1 winner vs. Round of 16 Game 2 winner, 10 a.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Round of 16 Game 3 winner vs. Round of 16 Game 4 winner, 2 p.m., on FS1, Telemundo

Saturday, July 7

Round of 16 Game 5 winner vs. Round of 16 Game 6 winner, 10 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Round of 16 Game 7 winner vs. Round of 16 Game 8 winner, 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Jul 10

Quarterfinal Game 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal Game 2 winner, 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

Wednesday, July 11

Quarterfinal Game 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal Game 4 winner, 2 p.m., on FOX, Telemundo

THIRD-PLACE GAME

Saturday, July 14

Semifinal Game 1 loser vs. Semifinal Game 2 loser, 10 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo

FINAL

Sunday, July 15

Semifinal Game 1 winner vs. Semifinal Game 2 winner, 11 a.m., on FOX, Telemundo