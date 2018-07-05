Brazil Vs. Belgium Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

We’re about to learn the true value of Belgium’s so-called “golden generation.”

Brazil will take on Belgium at 2 p.m. ET on Friday in Kazan, Russia, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. The teams were among the pre-tournament favorites to rule the soccer world, but one of their World Cup journeys will end in abject disappointment. Oddsmakers peg Brazil as the favorite in this clash of old and new soccer powers.

Let’s look at the Brazil vs. Belgium betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Belgium win: +350

Brazil win: +100

Draw: +210

Total goals: 2

OVER: +100

Under: -120

NESN.com’s picks: Brazil win, over

Does Belgium have any gas left in its tank following its epic comeback win over Japan in the Round of 16? The victory required the Red Devils to exhaust their physical and emotional energy, which we expect will dampen its quarterfinal performance. Brazil is growing in strength and confidence with each passing game, and we expect the South American giant to match its pedigree against Belgium. Bet on Brazil to win.

Brazil’s defense is among the stingiest at the 2018 World Cup, and Belgium is the top-scoring team so far. The stylistic contrast likely will favor Brazil’s chances of winning, but we still expect the game to produce at least two goals, given both sides’ attacking prowess. Bet on the over.