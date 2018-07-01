Brazil Vs. Mexico Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mexico kicked its 2018 FIFA World Cup off in a big way, and we’ll see if they have some magic left in the knockout round.

Beating Germany in the opening match paved the way to a second-place finish in Group F for Mexico, and they’ll now be faced with a tall task in Brazil, who took first in Group E. The two sides will meet Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

Let’s look at the Brazil vs. Mexico betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark)

Brazil win: -215

Mexico win: +650

Draw: +340

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: -115

Under: -05

NESN.com’s picks: Brazil, over

It’s pretty tough to pick against Brazil. They are a complete squad and long have been one of the tournament’s favorites. And though Mexico has had some special moments, it’s unsure just how far that will carry them. Take Brazil.

Defense hasn’t been one of the strong suits for Mexico, and Spain has its share of offensive weapons. And while Brazil hasn’t actually deluged goals, the threats both sides have in the attacking third make a 2.5 goal total seem a little conservative. Go with the over.