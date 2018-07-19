LeBron James Wants To Own NBA, NFL Franchises In Next 10 Years

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James intends to be a sports kingpin long after he stops playing basketball.

Maverick Carter, business partner of the Los Angeles Lakers forward, told Variety’s Audrey Cleo on Wednesday James plans to own and operate an NBA team and an NFL team in the next decade.

Maverick Carter: LeBron James will "be owning a basketball team" https://t.co/okofnXZMc5 pic.twitter.com/1PdsypEWtt — Variety (@Variety) July 19, 2018

“He does like football and he’s looked at football ownership, so he’ll be owning a basketball team and running it,” Carter said when asked what James will be doing 10 years from now.

The NBA superstar has never masked his goal of owning an NBA team one day, but Carter’s revelation of James’ desire to buy an NFL team is news.

James already owns a stake in English soccer team Liverpool FC, and his other investments and business activities make his financial statement even more impressive, as will the four-year $153 million contract he signed this month with the Lakers.