Red Sox Place Ace Chris Sale On 10-Day DL With Left Shoulder Inflammation

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will have to continue their strong play without their best pitcher, at least for the next 10 days.

In a surprising move, the Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to July 28. Left-hander Brian Johnson will take Sale’s spot in the rotation, making the start Thursday against the New York Yankees.

Boston recalled right-hander Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski addressed the move, noting the Sox believe that Sale should be back in the rotation soon and the lefty was “adamant” he only would miss one start.

“We think it’s a short time period,” Dombrowski said. “He just said it’s really been more mounting. It’s been something that’s bothered him a little bit.”

He also noted that Sale’s changed grip on his slider could have contributed to the soreness, something Sale later said he didn’t believe was the case. Sale will not get an MRI. He is eligible to come off the DL on August 7.