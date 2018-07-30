Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Wants Your Help Ranking His Best Catches

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you feel like spending a few hours down a YouTube rabbit hole, go ahead and search for “Jackie Bradley Jr. catch.”

Seriously, you’ll be down there for a while.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder added to his ever-growing highlight reel with an unbelievable catch against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. When asked after the game where the play ranked among his greatest, Bradley called on fans and media assemble a list.

So JBJ needs to see some clips of his best catches (btw, there's a lot of them) before ranking today's grab. Do you think this was his best ever? (@jordansfurn) pic.twitter.com/yx7D7SgPvT — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 30, 2018

Challenge accepted.

First, let’s relive Bradley’s gem against the Twins, which very well might have been the best catch of his career:

Routine at this point. pic.twitter.com/9QVP9YnBp9 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2018

Admit it: As soon as that ball left Bobby Wilson’s (who?) bat, you knew Bradley would find a way to make the play.

Now, let’s take a look at some of his other outstanding catches, in no particular order:

There’s an extremely good chance we missed a few plays, but overall, we feel this is a strong collection of Bradley’s work.

Your move, JBJ.