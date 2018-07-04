Red Sox’s Tyler Thornburg Will Be Activated From DL Wednesday

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The wait finally is over for Tyler Thornburg.

The Boston Red Sox relief pitcher will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday, Sox skipper Alex Cora said after Tuesday night’s victory over the Washington Nationals, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Thornburg, who was acquired by Boston in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, has not pitched in a Major League Baseball game since 2016 due to a shoulder injury. Cora hinted Sunday the righty “probably” would be activated this week and now, the time has come.

If he’s 100 percent, Thornburg could provide some important help bullpen. In his final rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, he needed just eight pitches to get through an inning.