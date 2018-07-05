Should Red Sox Pursue More Relief Pitching Ahead Of 2018 Trade Deadline?

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox sit 30 games over .500 and boast the best record in baseball. They addressed a need last week by trading for veteran Steve Pearce.

But is there still work to be done ahead of Major League Baseball’s July 31 non-waiver trade deadline? Well, it’s complicated.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski admitted last Thursday the team may consider adding another relief pitcher to bolster their bullpen. On Monday, MLB.com’s J.P. Morosi reported Boston was among several teams to contact the Miami Marlins about their late-inning relievers, notably Kyle Barraclough, Adam Conley and Drew Steckenrider.

Barraclough is the most intriguing name on that list. The right-hander has eight saves for Miami this season and boasts a 1.17 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 38 1/3 innings pitched. The Red Sox have an All-Star closer in Craig Kimbrel but could use a solid setup man, as Joe Kelly and Matt Barnes have been inconsistent in that role. Dombrowski very well could turn to the Marlins, with whom he spent nine years as general manager from 1993 to 2001, to fill that need.

There’s a catch, though: Boston may be getting bullpen help from within.

Tyler Thornburg was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and finally could make his Red Sox debut this weekend against the Kansas City Royals. Shoulder issues have kept the right-handed reliever out of action since 2016, but he has a proven track record, compiling a 2.87 ERA over five seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. If Thornburg is no worse for wear, he should be the lead candidate to take over Boston’s setup role.

Fortunately for Dombrowski, Thornburg timed his return well: With over three weeks until the trade deadline, the Sox can put Thornburg through a trial run of sorts. If he lives up to his billing, the club may consider standing pat. Boston boasts the third-best bullpen ERA in the American League (3.15) and has been relatively effective late in games aside from a few minor hiccups. The Sox also have a relatively thin farm system and would do well to keep their top prospects unless the perfect deal comes along.

But if any red flags emerge with Thornburg, expect Dombrowski to pick up the phone and start pursuing additional bullpen arms. A strong secondary bullpen option is essential for any serious contender, which Boston certainly is at this point.

So, if you want an idea of the Red Sox’s trade deadline plans, keep a close eye on Thornburg as he attempts to revive his MLB career.