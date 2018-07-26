Watch Brock Holt Pass Time During Rain Delay By Singing, Playing Guitar

Photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images

What can’t Brock Holt do?

The Boston Red Sox utility man can field seven different defensive positions, hit for average and … sing?

For the third straight night the Sox found themselves in a rain delay against the Baltimore Orioles, and Wednesday’s stoppage was the longest of the bunch.

Obviously it can be easy for players to get a little stir crazy during delays, so Holt took it upon himself to play a little guitar. But after a few minutes he handed the guitar over and switched to singing.

And truth be told, he’s not too bad. Take a listen:

This is what we call rain-delay entertainment. pic.twitter.com/utZrM4U1Ic — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2018

We guess that’s why they call him Brock Star.

Boston was leading 5-0 in the top of the second when the game was put on pause, and in the time since it appears the 2015 All-Star discovered what his next occupation will be once he retires from baseball.