Watch England Fans Go Wild With Beer Celebration After World Cup Semifinal Goal

England fans throwing beer into the air after their team scores goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has become one of the most memorable parts of the tournament, and it continued Wednesday during the Three Lions’ semifinal game against Croatia.

England defender Kieran Trippier scored a wonderful free kick goal to give his squad an early lead versus Croatia, and right on queue, fans in London flung beer high into the air in celebration.

Check out the wild scene in the tweet below:

London, how we feeling after that Trippier goal? #CROENG pic.twitter.com/zvEfqcHNKr — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 11, 2018

England is in the semifinal of the World Cup for the first time since 1990, so it’s not hard to understand why these fans are so excited right now. If England beats Croatia, it will reach the World Cup final for the first time since winning in 1966 on home soil.

France awaits the England-Croatia winner after beating Belgium in the other semifinal Tuesday. The World Cup final will be played Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.