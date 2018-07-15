Watch Mario Mandzukic Capitalize On Hugo Lloris’ World Cup Final Gaffe

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

France appeared to be in cruise control Sunday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final when Kylian Mbappe’s goal in the 65th minute extended its lead over Croatia to 4-1.

Minutes later, however, Hugo Lloris decided to make things a little interesting.

The French goalkeeper epically failed to get the ball out of his own zone, which practically gift-wrapped a goal for Mario Mandzukic, who gave the Blazers new life.

This actually was Mandzukic’s second tally of the game, as he headed in an own goal in the 18th minute to give France an early 1-0 lead. As such, the forward made a bit of history in the process.

It was too little, too late for Croatia, though, as France held on for a 4-2 win to clinch the second World Cup title in the country’s history.