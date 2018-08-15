NESN Patriots Podcast: What’s Up With Jason McCourty, Isaiah Wynn?

The New England Patriots kicked off their preseason schedule last Thursday against the Washington Redskins and perhaps what was most interesting about that game was which players didn’t take the field.

It wasn’t overly surprising to see entrenched starters like quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and safety Devin McCourty stay on the sideline, but it was head-scratching to see cornerback Jason McCourty and top 2018 draft pick Isaiah Wynn sit out.

So, what’s going on with McCourty and Wynn? Are they potential starters? Or was there something underlying going on with their inactivity?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss that and much more on this week’s NESN Patriots Podcast, which recaps Week 1 of the preseason and training camp and looks forward to Thursday night’s matchup between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

