Relive Epic 2018 Red Sox-Yankees Brawl As Teams Square Off At Fenway

Photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The best rivalry in sports received an infusion of hatred earlier this season when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees engaged in an epic bench-clearing brawl at Fenway Park.

Will we see some additional fireworks this weekend?

The Red Sox host the Yankees for four games beginning Thursday night, and it’s another important head-to-head series for both teams, as Boston holds a 5 1/2-game lead over New York atop the American League East standings.

This hardly guarantees another fight is in the cards, especially since the Yankees traded Tyler Austin — the guy who charged the mound against Joe Kelly back on April 11 — before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline. But it should be an emotional few days in Boston, where both clubs have something to prove as we look toward the stretch run.

If you’re a Red Sox fan or Yankees supporter, you probably don’t need any more reason to be fired up for the upcoming series. But just in case, let’s look back at the division rivals’ April rumble.