These Photos Of Tiger Woods Teeing Off In 2000 Vs. 2018 Are Terrifying

Photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you’re someone who gets defensive about how much you use your phone, you might want to close your browser app right now.

ESPN on Saturday shared a photo of Tiger Woods teeing off in 2000 alongside a photo of him doing the same in 2018. And to say the results are concerning would be a huge understatement.

Take a look:

Watching Tiger tee off in 2000 vs. 2018 📸 This is wild. pic.twitter.com/XSzicGNmiM — ESPN (@espn) August 11, 2018

Snapchat or it didn’t happen!

The fact that fans at any event — sporting, music, protest, whatever — view those experiences through the prism of their phones is nothing new. Still, it’s a terrifying reality nonetheless, considering we’re only roughly 15 years into this new, can’t-leave-phone-behind world.

As for Woods, he is currently tied for sixth (8-under par) at the 2018 PGA Championship, four shots back of leader Brooks Koepka. The final round at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis gets underway Sunday morning.

Let’s hope fans in attendance are there for actual golf, rather than just for the “likes.”