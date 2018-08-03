Watch All Three Steve Pearce Home Runs In Red Sox’s Blowout Win Over Yankees

Steve Pearce had been limited to just five home runs in 2018 entering Thursday.
But thanks to a monster performance in the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees series opener, the veteran utility boosted his season total in a major way at Fenway Park.
Pearce clubbed three mammoth home runs, helping the Red Sox pick up a convincing 15-7 win over their American League East division rival.
The 35-year-old got his big night started in the third inning when he took Yankees starter C.C. Sabathia deep to trim New York’s lead to 4-2.
Pearce was right back at it an inning later when his colossal three-run bomb gave the Red Sox a lead they never would relinquish.
And just for good measure, he tacked on another round-tripper off the light tower in the sixth inning.
Pearce has been around the big leagues for a long time, but this undoubtedly will be a night he never forgets.
