Cowboys Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Detroit Lions avoided an 0-3 start to the 2018 NFL season with a statement win at home over the New England Patriots last week, and they host another important game at Ford Field on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 1-2 after a frustrating loss to the then-winless Seattle Seahawks.

Another loss for either team could severely damage its chances of making the NFC playoffs, so we should expect an intense, exciting game in Detroit.

Here’s how and when to watch Cowboys vs. Lions:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images