Bill Belichick’s Denial Of Josh Gordon Trade Leaves Twitter Perplexed

FOXBORO, Mass. — According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the New England Patriots’ official roster, the team’s social media accounts, the NFL Shop and the Cleveland Browns, Josh Gordon is a member of the Patriots.

According to the Patriots’ head coach, he is not.

Bill Belichick declined to discuss Gordon again Wednesday, insisting the wide receiver’s trade to New England, which was announced Monday, hasn’t been finalized.

It appears there’s one last hang-up in the terms of the deal, but Belichick’s revelation was quite confusing for those who assumed Gordon had been a Patriot for almost 36 hours.

Here’s a sampling of Twitter’s reaction to the whole ordeal, which included mass confusion and a few of the expected jokes:

Bill Belichick says he won’t talk about Gordon until he’s on the roster. pic.twitter.com/oANkm9oRde — Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) September 19, 2018

The funny thing about Belichick saying the Josh Gordon trade isn’t finalized is that the team has been hyping him up for two days now pic.twitter.com/vUrLLGaA8O — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 19, 2018

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says that the trade for WR Josh Gordon still not done despite the fact that … * The Patriots announced it Monday.

* The Browns announced it Monday.

* It appeared on the NFL personnel wire Tuesday. What's left? "The finish of the trade," per Bill. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 19, 2018

*Feb. 3, 2019* Bill, Josh Gordon just set a Super Bowl record for receiving yards. What can you say about his performance? "Yeah, I can't really talk about a deal until it's complete." — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) September 19, 2018

Gonna be real awkward when Gordon wins SB MVP and Belichick isn’t ready to acknowledge his existence yet https://t.co/LF3UBd68QX — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) September 19, 2018

“The first rule of obtaining Josh Gordon? You don’t talk about Josh Gordon.” — Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) September 19, 2018

Wait a minute…Josh Gordon isn’t officially a Patriot yet? 😳 @Eagles! — Matthew Jay Ferrara (@MattyF410) September 19, 2018

Bill Belichick looking at the Browns after already agreeing on this Josh Gordon trade pic.twitter.com/bI8oNxv4oU — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 19, 2018

Leave it to Belichick to keep everyone guessing.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images