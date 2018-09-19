Bill Belichick’s Denial Of Josh Gordon Trade Leaves Twitter Perplexed

FOXBORO, Mass. — According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the New England Patriots’ official roster, the team’s social media accounts, the NFL Shop and the Cleveland Browns, Josh Gordon is a member of the Patriots.
According to the Patriots’ head coach, he is not.
Bill Belichick declined to discuss Gordon again Wednesday, insisting the wide receiver’s trade to New England, which was announced Monday, hasn’t been finalized.
It appears there’s one last hang-up in the terms of the deal, but Belichick’s revelation was quite confusing for those who assumed Gordon had been a Patriot for almost 36 hours.
Here’s a sampling of Twitter’s reaction to the whole ordeal, which included mass confusion and a few of the expected jokes:
Leave it to Belichick to keep everyone guessing.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
