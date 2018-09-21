Could Baker Mayfield Have Kept Josh Gordon With Browns? Skip Bayless Floats Theory

Baker Mayfield wasn’t supposed to see a ton of game action in his rookie season, but things don’t always go as planned.

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft had his number called Thursday night, and he certainly made the most of it. Mayfield impressed in his NFL regular-season debut, helping lead the Cleveland Browns to a nail-biting win over the New York Jets, marking the franchise’s first victory since the 2016 campaign.

Given the buzz and momentum surrounding Mayfield, it would make sense for the Browns to roll with the Oklahoma product under center moving forward. But if you ask Skip Bayless, Mayfield should have been Cleveland’s starting QB from Week 1. In fact, the “Undisputed” co-host believes had Mayfield possessed the starting signal-caller duties from the get-go, Josh Gordon still would be a member of the Browns.

"I believe Josh Gordon would still be a Cleveland Brown if Baker Mayfield had started from the start." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/dXL97okfkD — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 21, 2018

It’s an interesting theory, for sure, and it’s difficult to ignore what Mayfield brings to the table. That said, Bayless’ take does indirectly throw a bit of shade at Tyrod Taylor, who’s proven to be a capable leader in the past.

Ultimately, a change of scenery likely was best for Gordon, who wasn’t able to live up to his potential with the Browns after the franchise drafted him in 2012. The 27-year-old will get another shot with the Patriots, but if things don’t work out in New England, it’s tough to gauge how many more chances Gordon would get.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports