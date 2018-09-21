Shannon Sharpe Takes Shot At Tom Brady After Baker Mayfield’s Catch

Remember Tom Brady’s dropped pass in Super Bowl LII? Shannon Sharpe sure does.

Sharpe couldn’t help but mention Brady’s receiving blunder Friday on FS1’s “Undisputed” while discussing the two-point conversion catch Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made Thursday night in Cleveland’s 21-17 win over the New York Jets.

As you could imagine, Sharpe’s jab at Brady didn’t sit well with Skip Bayless, who tried to explain why the New England Patriots QB failed to convert a potential game-changing trick play in last season’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Everybody's QB can catch except the supposedly greatest QB in NFL history. … Baker caught it [and] Nick Foles." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/ALuA2RrFSZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 21, 2018

Somewhere, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles probably chuckled. After all, his touchdown grab in Super Bowl LII forever will live in NFL lore.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports