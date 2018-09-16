Titans Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans both have playoff aspirations, but one of them will end Sunday with an 0-2 record.

The AFC South foes will do battle at Nissan Stadium after dropping their season openers — Houston to the New England Patriots and Tennessee to the Miami Dolphins.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is active but is battling a lingering elbow injury, while the Texans will be without star pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. How both teams adapt to their injuries could determine the outcome of this one.

Here’s how and when to watch Titans vs. Texans:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV