Fernando Alonso Teases At Something With Jimmie Johnson (We’re Not Sure What)

Fernando Alonso and Jimmie Johnson are up to something.

What that is is anyone’s guess, since the race car drivers didn’t give away much in a teaser video Alonso shared Wednesday on Instagram. In it, they discuss plans for a joint activity that might take place in the United States or Europe, but they don’t give up much else in terms of information.

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal offers a few interesting theories about what it might be.

Possibilities of what's behind JJ/ALO video include: ➖Johnson running '19 @24HoursOfLeMans (he's said he wants to do it; '19 race is during NASCAR offweekend; @ZBrownCEO has a team). ➖Alonso doing @NASCAR test/race; he's curious about NASCAR and followed @DISupdates recently. pic.twitter.com/XazGBhELkd — Adam Stern (@A_S12) September 12, 2018

All we can do is stay tuned for the announcement — whatever it ultimately might be.