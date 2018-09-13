NESN Fuel

Fernando Alonso Teases At Something With Jimmie Johnson (We’re Not Sure What)

by on Thu, Sep 13, 2018 at 4:10PM

Fernando Alonso and Jimmie Johnson are up to something.

What that is is anyone’s guess, since the race car drivers didn’t give away much in a teaser video Alonso shared Wednesday on Instagram. In it, they discuss plans for a joint activity that might take place in the United States or Europe, but they don’t give up much else in terms of information.

View this post on Instagram

Hola @jimmiejohnson …….👀……….

A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal offers a few interesting theories about what it might be.

All we can do is stay tuned for the announcement — whatever it ultimately might be.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties