Gordon Hayward Sports Hilarious ‘Daddy’s Always Happy’ Hat After Preseason Debut

Gordon Hayward spent the past 346 days making headlines off the court while rehabbing from the gruesome ankle/leg injury he suffered during last year’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Boston Celtics forward made his return to the court Friday night, scoring 10 points in the C’s preseason loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Although he was finally back on the hardwood, Hayward’s best moment might have come after the game when he sported a hat that read “Daddy’s Always Happy” in a nod to his he and his wife’s hilarious offseason gender reveal video.

Daddy's always happy 🧢 pic.twitter.com/QhXThbs0hS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 29, 2018

In all seriousness, it was good to see Hayward back on the court and the Celtics certainly are happy to have their star forward ready to hunt for banner No. 18.

