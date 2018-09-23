How Did Bills’ Josh Allen Pull Off This Incredible Hurdle Vs. Vikings?

Josh Allen is feeling especially spry in Minnesota this Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback already had pulled off a Superman dive for a rushing touchdown earlier in the game when he took off running out of the pocket on a 3rd-and-10.

Then, Allen decided to do this:

Yup, that’s the 22-year-old rookie quarterback hurdling and clearing Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr en route to a Bills first down.

Allen did post a respectable (by quarterback standards) 33 1/2-inch vertical jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, which may explain what gave the confidence for this leap of faith.

The Wyoming product continued the leaping theme again in the second quarter, going over the top of the Vikings defense for his second rushing TD of the quarter.

Allen’s play helped the winless Bills jump out to a surprising early lead over Minnesota, and we certainly love his enthusiasm. If he wants to enjoy a lengthy NFL career, though, he may want to exercise a little more caution and leave his feet a little less often.

