Isaiah Thomas Reveals His Favorite Former Boston Celtics Teammate

Isaiah Thomas usually speaks glowingly of his time with the Boston Celtics, so it’s safe to say the Denver Nuggets point guard built some lifelong friendships during his two-plus seasons in green.

But who was Thomas’ favorite teammate?

Kevin Hart posed that question to Thomas on an episode of “Cold as Balls” that dropped this week, and the former Celtics star revealed that it’s “probably Marcus Smart.”

Hart then gave a shout-out to Smart and joked “f— everybody else,” to which a laughing Thomas replied, “Nah, I didn’t say that.”

“All of those guys are my guys,” Thomas added of his former Celtics teammates.

It’s been an interesting year for Thomas, whom the Celtics traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer in the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston. He never quite fit in with the Cavs, was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February and ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Nuggets this offseason for the veteran’s minimum after prior speculation over whether he’d someday land a max contract.

Thomas has been honest in saying he was hurt by the Celtics’ trade, as he evolved into an All-Star under coach Brad Stevens and fell in love with Boston and its fans. He clearly has fond memories, though, and those seemingly are enough to overshadow any ill will toward his former organization.