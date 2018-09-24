Jimmy Butler Rumors: Raptors Interested In Trade For Timberwolves Star

Jimmy Butler’s list of potential suitors seemingly grows by the hour.

The Toronto Raptors are interested in trading for the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported Sunday via Twitter. The Raptors join the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers among teams that reportedly are interested in acquiring the four-time All-Star.

Buzz this afternoon is that the #Twolves have told at least one interested team that they can get a good player back. In other words, up your offer. More buzz: Toronto is interested. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 23, 2018

The Timberwolves are amassing offers from around the NBA, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday they want to trade Butler as soon as possible. Woknarowski also reported Monday the Miami Heat are the front-runners in the Butler trade sweepstakes.

The Raptors are entering a new era, having acquired Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in July in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Leonard’s contract is set to expire next summer, and the idea of adding another star on an expiring contract in Butler appears risky, at best.

But the Raptors are primed to win now, and adding Butler for the right price might enhance their chances of prevailing in the Eastern Conference playoffs or perhaps beyond.

