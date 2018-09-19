Josh Gordon Apparently Will Wear This Number For Patriots, Per NFL Shop

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick still refuses to acknowledge Josh Gordon as a member of the New England Patriots.

Apparently Belichick didn’t consult with the NFL’s official online store.

As some on Twitter have noticed, the NFL Shop — which is sanctioned by the league — already is selling Gordon jerseys on its website. And it appears the wide receiver will wear No. 10 in Foxboro (which was last worn, of course, by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo).

NFL Shop selling jerseys of players who apparently aren’t on the Patriots’ roster 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6jMjPuATpS — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) September 19, 2018

Here’s the link to buy Gordon’s jersey on the site, which still was active Wednesday morning after Belichick said in a press conference that New England’s trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire Gordon still hasn’t been finalized.

“There are terms that have to be met before the trade is finalized,” Belichick said nebulously.

Gordon is listed on the Patriots’ roster, as well, but Belichick still refused to discuss the 27-year-old wideout.

Belichick on Josh Gordon: "I'm not saying it's not going to happen, I'm just saying it's not completed." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 19, 2018

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the delay in the deal becoming “officially official” is a tweak to the language of the trade, which originally had the Pats giving Cleveland a fifth-round draft pick and receiving a 7th-round draft pick in return if Gordon plays in fewer than 10 games this season.

So, it sounds like the trade still will go through — which means the NFL Shop can profit off the deal without worry.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images