LeSean McCoy Case Takes Bizarre Turn With New Filing By Mother Of His Son

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has not faced any charges stemming from a home invasion in July involving his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, but he still could find himself in legal trouble.

Mike Rodak of ESPN tweeted Wednesday a photo of an affidavit filed by Stephanie Maisonet, the mother of her and McCoy’s 6-year-old son. Maisonet also has a case in child services that alleges McCoy abused their son.

Stephanie Maisonet, mother of LeSean McCoy’s 6 y/o son, filed an affidavit Tuesday supporting McCoy’s ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon in her lawsuit against McCoy. Maisonet said she has pending case against McCoy in child services for “abusing our son” and attached photo of bruise. pic.twitter.com/CLU9kyprge — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 18, 2018

Rodak provided more information via Twitter:

The attorneys’ filing continues with, “Plaintiff vehemently believes that the evidence in this case will show that to be true." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 19, 2018

McCoy has denied these allegations, and released the following statement via his Twitter account:

I LOVE MY BOY!!! Shizzy mac pic.twitter.com/BmUo3p5OeE — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 18, 2018

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked Wednesday about McCoy’s legal situation, and he offered the following comments:

Sean McDermott said LeSean McCoy reached out to him Tuesday and informed him of affidavit from mother of his child. “I’ve been pleased with the way he’s handled himself from the start of training camp all the way through,” McDermott said. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 19, 2018

Sean McDermott said the Bills have gotten “the information that we need to this point” but declines to say whether the team has done any investigation into LeSean McCoy other than speaking to him. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 19, 2018

There are plenty of things from the July home invasion and this new lawsuit for law enforcement and the NFL to look over. The only thing we do know is this situation is far from over.

On the field, McCoy reportedly suffered fractured ribs during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Buffalo. The 30-year-old veteran has rushed for 61 yards with no touchdowns on 16 carries in two games this season.

