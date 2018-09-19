LeSean McCoy Case Takes Bizarre Turn With New Filing By Mother Of His Son

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has not faced any charges stemming from a home invasion in July involving his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, but he still could find himself in legal trouble.
Mike Rodak of ESPN tweeted Wednesday a photo of an affidavit filed by Stephanie Maisonet, the mother of her and McCoy’s 6-year-old son. Maisonet also has a case in child services that alleges McCoy abused their son.
Rodak provided more information via Twitter:
McCoy has denied these allegations, and released the following statement via his Twitter account:
Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked Wednesday about McCoy’s legal situation, and he offered the following comments:
There are plenty of things from the July home invasion and this new lawsuit for law enforcement and the NFL to look over. The only thing we do know is this situation is far from over.
On the field, McCoy reportedly suffered fractured ribs during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Buffalo. The 30-year-old veteran has rushed for 61 yards with no touchdowns on 16 carries in two games this season.
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images
