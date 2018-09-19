New England Patriots

Watch Josh Gordon Warm Up In First Practice After Trade To Patriots

by on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 1:22PM

FOXBORO, Mass. — Josh Gordon made his Patriots practice debut Wednesday after New England’s trade with the Cleveland Browns was finalized.

Here are four videos of Gordon warming up with his new team.

Gordon previously wore No. 12 with the Browns, but that number obviously is taken by Tom Brady with the Patriots. Gordon will sport No. 10 in England. That number was worn by another JG, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The player cut for Gordon, Corey Coleman, also previously wore No. 10. Gordon and Coleman were teammates with the Browns. They both also played at Baylor, though not at the same time.

The Patriots traded a fifth round pick to the Browns for Gordon and a conditional seventh-round pick.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.
