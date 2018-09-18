Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele Score Stunning Goals In Barcelona Vs. PSV

Lionel Messi seems determined to rule the UEFA Champions League again.

The FC Barcelona forward scored a hat trick Tuesday in his team’s 4-0 Champions League Group B win over PSV. In doing so, he darted to the summit of the Champions League top scorers’ list thins season and set yet another record in European soccer’s elite competition.

Messi’s goal-scoring explosion began in the 32nd minute on this stunning free kick.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele then threatened to steal the show in the second half with this sensational solo goal.

Messi sealed his hat trick and confirmed Barcelona’s rout with goals in the 77th and 87th minutes. Both of which were quintessential goals from the Argentinian superstar, who now has scored more Champions League/European Cup hat tricks than any other player.

Most Champions League hat-tricks: 8—Lionel Messi

7—Cristiano Ronaldo

3—Luiz Adriano, Mario Gomez, Filippo Inzaghi pic.twitter.com/yjolRkIjtf — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 18, 2018

Gameday 1 marked the long-awaited return of proper Champions League soccer, and it almost looked like Messi and Co. never left.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@brfootball