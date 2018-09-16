NFL Rumors: Jaguars ‘Not Optimistic’ Leonard Fournette Will Play Vs. Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars likely won’t have their top offensive weapon for Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots.
The team is “not optimistic” running back Leonard Fournette will play in Week 2 due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning.
That would be a 180 from the Jaguars’ stance on Fournette earlier this week; following Jacksonville’s win over the New York Giants last Sunday, head coach Doug Marrone said he was “optimistic” about Fournette’s chances of playing against the Patriots.
But the 23-year-old LSU product didn’t practice all week, forcing the Jags to promote another running back, Brandon Wilds, to the practice squad.
Fournette still is considered a game-time decision, though, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning the team hasn’t made any final decision on his status.
If Fournette indeed doesn’t play, expect backup T.J. Yeldon to receive a majority of the backfield snaps, with change-of-pace back Corey Grant also seeing time.
The Patriots and Jaguars will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from EverBank Field in Jacksonville.
