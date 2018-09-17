Skip Bayless Rips Bill Belichick, Drops Awful Joke Amid Patriots’ Loss

Skip Bayless’ fingers received quite a workout Sunday, as the FS1 talking head tweeted like crazy about the day’s NFL action.
So, who received most of Bayless’ Twitter criticism? Well, that honor belongs to Bill Belichick, whose New England Patriots lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-20 at TIAA Bank Field.
Bayless was disgusted with the Patriots coach over the way New England’s defense played in the loss, as Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 377 yards with four touchdowns. For Bayless, it was reminiscent of Super Bowl LII, when Nick Foles torched New England’s defense as cornerback Malcolm Butler remained on the sideline in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 victory.
To get his point across, Bayless even resorted to name-calling, dropping this horrendous Belichick joke amid Sunday’s Twitter rant:
OK then. It’s safe to say Bayless — a huge Tom Brady supporter — now is a full-fledged Belichick skeptic.
Something tells us Bayless isn’t done ranting about this subject.
