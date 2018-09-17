Skip Bayless Rips Bill Belichick, Drops Awful Joke Amid Patriots’ Loss

Skip Bayless’ fingers received quite a workout Sunday, as the FS1 talking head tweeted like crazy about the day’s NFL action.

So, who received most of Bayless’ Twitter criticism? Well, that honor belongs to Bill Belichick, whose New England Patriots lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-20 at TIAA Bank Field.

Bayless was disgusted with the Patriots coach over the way New England’s defense played in the loss, as Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 377 yards with four touchdowns. For Bayless, it was reminiscent of Super Bowl LII, when Nick Foles torched New England’s defense as cornerback Malcolm Butler remained on the sideline in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 victory.

This is starting to look like the Super Bowl. Belichick's defense getting SHREDDED. Genius, what genius??? Blake Bortles is looking even better than Nick Foles did in scoring 41 on The Genius. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 16, 2018

The cornerback who just got scorched for that bomb TD is Eric Rowe, who replaced Malcolm Butler, WHO INEXPLICABLY DIDN'T PLAY A SINGLE SNAP IN THE SUPER BOWL. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 16, 2018

To get his point across, Bayless even resorted to name-calling, dropping this horrendous Belichick joke amid Sunday’s Twitter rant:

Belichick? Smell-ichick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 16, 2018

OK then. It’s safe to say Bayless — a huge Tom Brady supporter — now is a full-fledged Belichick skeptic.

Blake Foles is 17-25 for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns IN THE FIRST HALF. BLAKE FOLES! Brady looks as great as ever at 41. Not so sure about Belichick at 66. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 16, 2018

Eric Rowe roasted again … the cornerback Belichick thought would be better than Malcolm Butler. Just embarrassing. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 16, 2018

Bill Belichick's defense has now given up 31 points to BLAKE BORTLES. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 16, 2018

I thought before the season that the Patriots would again beat the Jags in Foxboro for the AFC title. Now, it's hard to trust Belichick's defense to hold up its end of the bargain. Brady will have to advance in spite of it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 16, 2018

Something tells us Bayless isn’t done ranting about this subject.