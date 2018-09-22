Watch NASCAR Modified Driver Hilariously Drag Fuel Can Around NHMS

LOUDON, N.H. — Ever wish you could gas up on the go?

Well, we present you: Timmy Solomito.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified driver accidentally dragged a fuel can out of pit road during Sunday’s Musket 250 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Solomito made it all the way around the track, with the can in tow, before making his way into pits.

Check this out:

Whoops!

Solomito was one of 33 drivers competing for the largest purse in Modified Tour history. He also was looking to take home one of the coolest trophies in all of sports.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Zelevansky/NASCAR via Getty Images