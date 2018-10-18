Bill Simmons Drops High Praise On Andrew Benintendi’s ALCS Game 4 Catch

Bill Simmons’ tweets aren’t for everyone, a fact that was reinforced recently when an ESPN radio host called out the well-known sports pundit for something he posted after the Boston Red Sox’s American League Division Series win over the New York Yankees.

But there’s no denying Simmons eats, sleeps and breathes Boston sports and that the Red Sox’s current playoff run has resulted in some stressful moments over the last couple of weeks.

“Where are the cigarettes?” “What’s the best shot to help you relax – whiskey?” “Didn’t we put an old pack of cigarettes in the attic 3 years ago in case of emergency?” (Things you say in October when Craig Kimbrel is going for a 6-out save.) — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 18, 2018

Simmons was active on Twitter again Wednesday night during Game 4 of the AL Championship Series between the Red Sox and Astros in Houston. Understandably, he was fired up after Andrew Benintendi sealed Boston’s 8-6 win with an incredible diving play in the ninth inning, even calling it the most clutch catch of his lifetime.

I think that’s the most clutch Red Sox catch of my lifetime. Used to be Brunansky in 1990 but considering the higher stakes and the Kimbrel Heart Attack Special in motion this one has to be #1 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 18, 2018

Hyperbole? Maybe. Then again, it’s hard to think of a bigger grab.

Tom Brunansky’s catch on Oct. 3, 1990, secured a division title for the Red Sox, but Benintendi ‘s snag Wednesday pulled Boston to within one win of reaching the World Series. If Benintendi didn’t make the catch, the Astros would have tied the game and perhaps even won had the ball kicked away from the Red Sox left fielder. Instead, the Red Sox emerged victorious and own a 3-1 lead in the ALCS.

So, what do you think: Was Benintendi’s ninth-inning play the most clutch catch in Red Sox history?

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images