Bills Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Are the Buffalo Bills really as good as the Houston Texans?

Probably not, but the notion might not be as crazy now as it was a few weeks ago.

After getting embarrassed in their first two games, the Bills head into Week 6 with a (somewhat) respectable 2-3 record. They’ll go on the road Sunday looking to knock off the 2-3 Texans, who still are suffering from an identity crisis.

If Buffalo leaves Houston with a win, it might be time to stop cracking jokes about the Bills and their rookie quarterback, Josh Allen. It definitely will be time to question the legitimacy of Bill O’Brien’s Texans, however.

Here’s how and when to watch Bills vs. Texans:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images