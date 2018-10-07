Broncos Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

Can a return home help the New York Jets stop their downward spiral?

The Jets have lost three straight after beating the Detroit Lions in Week 1 and are in desperate need of a victory. The same goes for the Denver Broncos, who won their first two games but now sit at 2-2 after a heart-breaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

How rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and the Jets’ offense handles Denver’s ferocious pass rush could determine who snaps their losing streak Sunday.

Here’s how and when to watch Broncos vs. Jets:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

