Giants Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The Carolina Panthers are well-rested and eyeing the top spot in the NFC South. The New York Giants, meanwhile, are in dire straits.

The Giants travel to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday with a 1-3 record after losing by 15 points at home to the New Orleans Saints last week. They’ll have their work cut for them against a 2-1 Panthers team coming off a bye week that just bolstered its defense by signing free-agent safety Eric Reid.

Here’s how and when to watch Giants vs. Panthers:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images