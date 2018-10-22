Celtics Vs. Magic Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics escaped Madison Square Garden with a hard-fought win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night, and they’ve since returned home for a matchup with the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on Monday night.

The C’s will be without center Aron Baynes, who suffered a right hamstring strain against the Knicks. Veteran forward Marcus Morris is questionable with left knee soreness. Gordon Hayward, who missed Saturday’s game due to general left ankle soreness, is expected to return for Boston.

Here’s how and when to watch Celtics vs. Magic online:

When: Monday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images