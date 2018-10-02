Could Josh Gordon Be ‘Steal Of The Century’ For Patriots? Skip Bayless Thinks So

The Patriots were forced to be a little patient with Josh Gordon upon acquiring the wide receiver, but now, it appears “Flash” could end up making an impact in New England.

Gordon, who was inactive Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, made his Patriots debut this past Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. While the talented wideout didn’t stuff the stat sheet — two catches for 32 yards — his handful of noteworthy plays have Patriots fans excited about Gordon’s future with the team.

And if you ask Skip Bayless, New England’s decision to bring in Gordon could end up paying off and then some.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Bayless laid out a case for why Gordon could be “the steal of the century” for the Patriots. In fact, the co-host already is of the belief that Tom Brady has his next Randy Moss in the 27-year-old.

"I'm looking at Josh Gordon, as for the New England Patriots and especially for Tom Brady, as the steal of the century." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/opo5Nvr51L — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 2, 2018

Bayless did lay out a few indisputable points. Gordon’s sheer talent is among the best in the NFL, and his time away from the game has allowed him to avoid the natural wear and tear that often plagues veteran players.

Still, we probably should continue to temper expectations regarding Gordon. The 2013 All-Pro doesn’t exactly have a track record of positive consistency, and while the Patriots offer a great setting for the WR to continue to grow, it ultimately will be up to Gordon to make the most of the opportunity.

And if he does, Bill Belichick and Co. will look like geniuses once again.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports