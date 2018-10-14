Cowboys Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-3 but remain in the race to win the NFC East. They can help turn their season around with a win at home in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars are 3-2 and sit in second place in the AFC South. Jacksonville suffered an embarrassing 30-14 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and you can bet the Jags will be highly motivated to bounce back from that performance.

Here’s how and when to watch Jaguars vs. Cowboys:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images