Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accusation: Juventus’, Nike’s Reactions Contrast

How Cristiano Ronaldo’s employer and one of his biggest backers have responded to a potential scandal differ.
Juventus and Nike issued statements Thursday concerning Kathryn Mayorga’s allegation the soccer superstar raped her in 2009.
Juventus, the Italian club Ronaldo joined last summer from Real Madrid in a €112 million (£99 million/$131 million) transfer, highlighted in its statement on Mayorga’s accusation the positive impression he has made since his arrival.
Nike, one of Ronaldo’s sponsors since 2003, emphasized Thursday in an e-mail to the Associated Press the “disturbing” nature of Mayorga’s accusation against one of the world’s most famous athletes.
“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in an email to the AP.
Juventus has received criticism for its seemingly insensitive to Mayorga’s allegation.
Mayorga sued Ronaldo last week in civil court, seeking to void a confidentiality and payoff settlement agreement and claim additional damages.
Ronaldo on Wednesday denied Mayorga’s allegation.
Las Vegas police told PEOPLE’s Maura Hohman on Monday they’ve reopened the investigation into Ronaldo’s alleged assault against Mayorga.
Thumbnail photo via Leonel de Castro/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP