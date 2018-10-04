Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accusation: Juventus’, Nike’s Reactions Contrast

How Cristiano Ronaldo’s employer and one of his biggest backers have responded to a potential scandal differ.

Juventus and Nike issued statements Thursday concerning Kathryn Mayorga’s allegation the soccer superstar raped her in 2009.

Juventus, the Italian club Ronaldo joined last summer from Real Madrid in a €112 million (£99 million/$131 million) transfer, highlighted in its statement on Mayorga’s accusation the positive impression he has made since his arrival.

.@Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. 1/1 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion. 2/2 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

Nike, one of Ronaldo’s sponsors since 2003, emphasized Thursday in an e-mail to the Associated Press the “disturbing” nature of Mayorga’s accusation against one of the world’s most famous athletes.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in an email to the AP.

Juventus has received criticism for its seemingly insensitive to Mayorga’s allegation.

Nike & EA Sports have both now expressed concerns about the Ronaldo rape allegations. Worth watching more closely. Juventus sticking by him but I don't think US-based companies can afford association with him if the allegations prove in any way substantial. — Kartik (@kkfla737) October 4, 2018

Fairly certain Adidas, Jeep, FIAT and Nike will have a different “opinion” on the Cristiano Ronaldo rape accusations. Don’t be surprised if Juventus have to walk back their tone deaf statement of support. — Mark F. Bonner (@markfbonner) October 4, 2018

Mayorga sued Ronaldo last week in civil court, seeking to void a confidentiality and payoff settlement agreement and claim additional damages.

Ronaldo on Wednesday denied Mayorga’s allegation.

Las Vegas police told PEOPLE’s Maura Hohman on Monday they’ve reopened the investigation into Ronaldo’s alleged assault against Mayorga.

Thumbnail photo via Leonel de Castro/USA TODAY Sports Images