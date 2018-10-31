David Price Already Excited For Next Chance To Celebrate In ‘City Of Champions’

David Price didn’t know what to expect, but he does know he now wants more.

He wants more of the adulation, and he wants the chance to once again celebrate delivering the latest World Series to Boston.

The Red Sox pitcher completely flipped the playoff script, winning both the American League Championship Series and World Series clinchers. Price and his teammates did all they could to take full advantage of Wednesday’s celebration through Boston. And while Price had a blast, it left him wanting to do it all again.

“That was more than I expected. I wish I could start over now and enjoy it, but that was very special,” he told reporters outside Fenway Park after Wednesday’s World Series parade.

Price started the day by revealing he intends to finish his seven-year contract with the Red Sox. With his third season completed, Price has the ability to opt out of the deal, but he’ll instead stay in Boston.

“We’re coming back. I’ll be here for four more years, and we want to win another one,” he said.

“I want to experience that again so I can really enjoy it. That was, I didn’t know what to expect today, but now that I know what to expect, I want to do it again.”

Price’s comments and demeanor Wednesday signaled a noticeable shift even from Sunday when the Red Sox won it all in Los Angeles. Price emphatically took a victory lap during his postgame press conference, while giving off the sense the entire experience was still sinking for him.

Wednesday was a different story, though. Perhaps for the first time since his introductory press conference with the Red Sox, a jubilant Price let down his guard. Everyone already knew he embraced playing with his teammates in Boston, but it was fair to wonder how much he cared or enjoyed playing for Boston.

“This is why I came to Boston,” Price said with his armed wrapped around teammate Brock Holt. “This is the city of champions and to be a part of a championship team in Boston with my guy Brock is so special. It’s so special. To do what we did, this is why I came here.”

He also shared a similar sentiment on Twitter.

Obviously I have nothing to compare this (Duck boat tour) to but NOTHING will ever compare to today!!! Thank you #redsoxnation #optin #stayingrighthere — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) October 31, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images