David Price Breaks Down In Tears When Talking About His Red Sox Teammates

Something as monumental as winning the World Series is sure to stir up quite a bit of emotion. Happiness and joy certainly are bound to be some of the chief sentiments, but certainly some nostalgia will creep up.

The latter was the case at one point during Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price’s postgame press conference. Price put many of his remaining postseason woes to bed as the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to clinch the Fall Classic, tossing a gem over seven-plus innings.

During Price’s postgame presser, he was asked to speak about his Red Sox teammates. That question sent the 33-year-old into tears as he gave an incredibly thoughtful answer.

David Price gets emotional at the podium when he gets the chance to talk about his teammates 😢 Such a great moment after an incredible World Series! #RedSox #DamageDone #World Series https://t.co/SPPgu6hqtg pic.twitter.com/nZ9dbZQIFX — Boston 25 News (@boston25) October 29, 2018

Well put.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images