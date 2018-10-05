John Simon Injury: Patriots DE/LB (Shoulder) Questionable To Return Vs. Colts

FOXBORO, Mass — The New England Patriots may be a little short-staffed on their front seven for the rest of Thursday night.

Recently-acquired defensive end/linebacker John Simon left during the second quarter of the Patriots’ Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts with a shoulder injury.

Simon, who played some middle linebacker while on the field Thursday against his former team, was looked at briefly by team trainers before heading to the locker room.

All the Patriots offered was that he is questionable to return.

Simon was signed as a free agent by the Patriots prior to Week 4 after getting released by the Colts during final cuts.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images