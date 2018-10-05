Watch Patriots’ Tom Brady Score First QB Sneak Touchdown Of Season

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady may not be the most fleet of foot, but he still can make an impact in the rushing game with a quarterback sneak.

The Patriots quarterback did just that early in the second quarter of New England’s Week 5 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

After running back Sony Michel failed to muscle his way into the end zone, the Pats found themselves with third-and-goal on the 1-yard line. Brady ran a quarterback sneak, leaping on top of the pile just enough to get in and put the Patriots up 14-0 after the extra point.

Take a look:

It was the 41-year-old’s first rushing touchdown since the 2015 playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images