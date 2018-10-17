Lane Johnson Still Not Backing Down From Weird Anti-Patriots Comments

Say what you want about Lane Johnson, but the guy does stand by the words he says — no matter how stupid they are.

The Philadelphia Eagles left tackle spent much of his offseason ripping the New England Patriots, whom his team bean Super Bowl LII, for being a “no-fun” organization. He also said he’d “rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls.”

Well, Johnson has been one of the NFL’s worst offensive linemen this season, and his Eagles (3-3) have looked just OK through six games. As a result, Johnson and his comments have been thrust back into the spotlight for all to judge, with FS1 talking head Colin Cowherd leading the charge.

Johnson on Tuesday joined Cowherd on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and was given the opportunity to walk back his anti-Patriots remarks, but he declined.

Anyways, Johnson and the Eagles ended a two-game losing streak Sunday with a win over the god-awful New York Giants. Whether that constitutes a proverbial “turning of the corner” is anyone’s guess.

The Eagles will look to move to 4-3 this weekend when they host Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. The no-fun Patriots, meanwhile, are 4-2 and once again look like one of the best teams in the NFL.

