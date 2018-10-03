Manchester United Captain Wants Manager Fired? Instagram Error ‘Likes’ Idea

Manchester United’s struggles are extending into the digital realm.

Red Devils captain Antonio Valencia apologized Wednesday for liking an Instagram post which called on the club to fire manager Jose Mourinho. Valencia offered an excuse for his error via Twitter.

“Yesterday, I liked a post on Instagram without reading the text that accompanied the picture,” Valencia wrote. “These are not my views and I apologise for this. I am fully supportive of the manager and my teammates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results.”

The controversial post since has been deleted by its author. (Click here to view a screenshot of the post.)

Valencia’s faux pas came in the aftermath of Manchester United’s goal-less draw with (Spanish club) Valenica in the UEFA Champions League.

The result heaped further pressure on Mourinho, who has led Manchester United to its worst start to a Premier League/First Division season in 29 years amid reported fall-outs with several star players, including midfielder Paul Pogba and forward Alexis Sanchez.

Perhaps it’s time to add Valencia, currently Manchester United’s longest-serving player, to the list of the disgruntled.

