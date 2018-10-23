Manchester United Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Juventus will aim to keep its unbeaten Group H record intact when its 2018-19 Champions League journey resumes Tuesday in England against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The major storyline is Juventus forward and former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his old home. Ronaldo last played at Old Trafford in 2013 as a member of Spanish club Real Madrid. Madrid won that Champions League Round of 16 game and advanced to the quarterfinals at the Red Devils’ expense.

Juventus leads the group with six points from two games. Man U is second with four points.

Here’s how and when to watch Manchester United vs. Juventus:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV

