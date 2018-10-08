Max Kellerman Believes This NFL Team Needs To Sign Colin Kaepernick ‘Right Now’

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2016 season, but Max Kellerman believes the polarizing quarterback could be the answer in the Big Apple.

Kellerman explained Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” why the New York Giants should sign Kaepernick “right now” after a 1-4 start to their season.

The Giants, who lost to the Carolina Panthers 33-31 on Sunday, have arguably the NFL’s most talented wide receiver in Odell Beckham Jr. and an explosive rookie running back in Saquon Barkley but still have struggled to find consistency offensively thanks in large to the up-and-down performance of veteran quarterback Eli Manning.

To make matters worse, the Giants seemingly are dealing with some locker room turmoil after Beckham basically questioned Manning and New York’s offensive game plan in a recent sitdown interview with ESPN.

Would Kaepernick help bring the Giants to new heights? Probably not. But he’s inevitably going to be one of the first names floated in speculation anytime a quarterback situation arises, so it’s unsurprising to see Kellerman — and others on social media — call for the Giants to sign the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images