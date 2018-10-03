NBA Rumors: Knicks Have ‘Very Good Shot’ At Luring Kevin Durant As Free Agent In 2019

Could the New York Knicks really land Kevin Durant if he becomes an unrestricted NBA free agent next summer?

The Knicks have been linked in rumors to many of the players who could join the 2019 free agent class, including Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and Durant.

Durant is the best of the bunch, and Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes talked about the Knicks’ potential pursuit of the Golden State Warriors forward during Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1.

"New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area. … The same allure that LeBron had towards the Los Angeles Lakers, just the building, the culture, is the same way I know that KD feels about the Knicks." — @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/04xDGmLA2k — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 3, 2018

The Knicks have a decent foundation in place. Kevin Knox, a rookie selected No. 9 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, appears to have a bright future. Kristaps Porzingis was a superstar center before tearing his ACL last season. But outside of those two players, there’s not a lot to like about New York’s roster.

Sure, playing in the largest market in the world and at a place with the history of Madison Square Garden might be tempting, but the Knicks are a long ways from contending for an NBA title, and even the addition of Durant wouldn’t put them on par with the Boston Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images